However, sectors such as pubs and hospitality, have warned that more support will be needed after the scheme ends in six months.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “This intervention is unprecedented and extremely appreciated as we head into an uncertain winter with numerous challenges on many fronts.

“The levers of reduced VAT and business rates reliefs are still available to the Government, and there must also be a comprehensive package to ensure that there is no cliff edge when these measures fall away.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Jacob Rees-Mogg is seen in Westminster on September 21, 2022 in London, England. Jacob Rees-Mogg has unveiled a new package of support to help non-domestic organisations with the cost of rising energy bills. The House of Commons resumed sitting today after the period of national mourning and funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Meanwhile Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said the energy support “will be a lifeline for many pubs and brewers this winter”.

But she added: “Whilst this announcement has helped businesses to breathe an initial sigh of relief as they head into this critical period, more support is needed to tackle the cost of doing business and we need a plan beyond the next six months”.

Despite how warmly-received the policy was in several areas of the business community, opposition parties expressed frustration on the lateness and shortness of the intervention.

Jonathan Reynolds, the shadow business secretary, said: “It is farcical that the Tories have been unable to tell businesses at the sharp end of the energy crisis what they plan to do to help them until now. Labour has been calling for support since the start of the year.

“Businesses have been crying out for detail on these plans and, even now, there are still questions about how much this will cost and who will pay for it.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP said: "This temporary sticking plaster comes too late for the many small businesses that already closed their doors for the last time because they couldn’t afford soaring bills”.

Given the openness of the scheme, other MPs have criticised whether it was correct to give large corporations the same level of support as pubs or small independent businesses.

The chair of the BEIS select committee said that it was a "waste of taxpayers money" by opening it up to all businesses, meaning that the public will be helping fund the energy bills of companies such as Amazon.

The true cost of the intervention, as well as Liz Truss' announcement on freezing household energy bills earlier this month, will not be revealed this week after the treasury blocked the Office for Budget Responsibility from publishing its forecast on the economy.

The pressure on the economy comes ahead of the Chancellor's fiscale statement tomorrow [Friday] which is expected to see billions of pounds of tax cuts introduced alongside further billions in government borrowing to pay for the energy crisis.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) last night warned that tax cuts would "leave debt on an unsustainable path".