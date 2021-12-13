Cabinet Secretary will decide whether to investigate Number 10 Christmas quiz, says Sajid Javid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured taking part in the virtual game over Zoom last December 15, however, it was reported by the Daily Mirror teams were gathered in the building in order to play.

London was under Tier 2 restrictions at the time which banned household mixing indoors, and Labour are calling on Mr Johnson to “fess up” over whether he and Downing Street staff partied last year.

Simon Case, the head of the civil service, is currently conducting an inquiry into a number of festive events alleged to have happened across Whitehall last year while the country was under various coronavirus restrictions.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News he “doesn’t know all the details” but Mr Case will look at the incident if he deems necessary.

He told the broadcaster: “I saw the photo of that quiz, like anyone else. What I can see is it’s a virtual quiz with the Prime Minister sitting at his desk.”

He added: “I don’t know all the details. What I can see (is) it’s a virtual quiz. And Simon Case has been given a broad remit to investigate anything that he thinks… any type of gathering in Downing Street that should be looked at on any particular day he wants to. And so if he wants to look at this he will – that’s going to be a decision for him.

“It’s not right, I think, for a minister to tell him what he should or should not investigate.”

The Times has reported that the online quiz will be included as part of the investigation

Labour are demanding that the Prime Minister comes to Parliament today to explain the photos.

Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: “Despite repeated denials of parties in Number 10, it has now transpired that there were numerous parties, gatherings and the Prime Minister even took part in a festive quiz.

“It appears that Boris Johnson lied to the country and broke the law.

“It is increasingly clear that the Prime Minister presided over a culture of ignoring the rules that he told everyone else to follow. It’s time to fess up.

“Boris Johnson and the Conservatives really believe it’s one rule for them, another for everyone else.”