CBI says Brexit battles are hurting Yorkshire economy as Chancellor refuses to serve under Boris Johnson

BUSINESS LEADERS today accuse the Government of holding back economic growth in Yorkshire – and the rest of the UK – because Ministers have been so split over Brexit.

The CBI’s hard-hitting criticism comes less than 24 hours after Chancellor Philip Hammond became the latest senior minister to announce their intention to quit if, as expected, Boris Johnson succeeds Theresa May as Tory leader and Prime Minister tomorrow.

CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn.

Tories at war over Brexit as Chancellor pre-announces resignation – The Yorkshire Post says

Mr Hammond, who backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, has become a vocal critic of a no-deal Brexit – Mr Johnson’s default position if no fresh agreement is reached with the European Union by October 31.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor warned: Power Up The North before it is too late

Confirming that he could never accept a no-deal exit as a condition for staying in a future Cabinet, he declared on national television: “I’m not going to be sacked because I’m going to resign before we get to that point.”

In an unprecedented move, Chancellor Philip Hammond pre-announced his resignation on the BBc's Andrew Marr politics programme.

CBI chief tells Tory hopefuls to champion brand Britain after Boris Johnson ‘f*** business’ jibe

The stance replicates the decision already taken by Justice Secretary David Gauke and comes days after the Chancellor played a key role in a landmark Commons vote to thwart any attempt by the new PM to suspend Parliament in order to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The CBI’s open letter to Tory leadership contenders to champion business – Carolyn Fairbairn

Yet, with other opponents of Mr Johnson also threatening to resign by Wednesday, the day the handover of power is due to take place, the CBI today publishes its business manifesto and warns that leaving the EU without a deal would be “seriously damaging”.

A clear plan for the North to unleash growth for all and overcome Brexit – Michael heseltine

Claiming that “Brexit has stalled progress on the UK economy for three years” since the referendum, CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn says businesses want the next Government to strike a deal with the EU – and then set out a broader vision for jobs and growth.

CBI boss Carolyn Fairbairn on why HS2 is good for Yorkshire

Priorities include the completion of HS2 in full, as well as Northern Powerhouse Rail, and previously announced projects such as a third runway for Heathrow Airport and a second Crossrail line in London.

Calling for a new cross-party industrial strategy, she added: “Early signals matter. The new Prime Minister has a real chance to inject a new lease of life into the UK economy. He should take a transformative approach to making the country more competitive, innovative and inclusive. We urge the next Prime Minister to act fast to get the economy back on track.

“That means no equivocation on essential national infrastructure, from HS2 to Heathrow. It means an immigration system that is controlled but also open and welcoming. And it means fixing economic policy that isn’t working, from business rates to the apprenticeship levy.

The CBI represents 190,000 firms who employ nearly seven million people. Its regional director, Beckie Hart, added: “The next Prime Minister must prove to be indisputably pro-business. We have clear ideas about how to move forward Yorkshire and the Humber, and we hope to create a new partnership of business and government.”

CBI’s three-point plan for Yorkshire

CBI bosses today challenge the next Prime Minister to adopt a three-point plan to boost economic growth in Yorkshire. Measures include:

* Improving connectivity across the region, including a full commitment to HS2 and improved rail links, as well as accelerating the roll out of state-of-the-art digital technology to all homes and businesses.

* Ensuring the education system prepares young people for the modern world, better aligning it to the local skills agenda and labour market needs.

* Delivering a clear framework for devolution in order to allow Yorkshire to advance its own plans.