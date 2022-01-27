Church of England should introduce gay marriage blessings 'sooner rather than later', says Yorkshire MP

Dame Diana Johnson, who represents Hull North, said with the CoE “often moving at a glacial pace” on issues like women bishops it would be positive for a decision on the issue to be made.

Representing the Church Commissioners, Andrew Selous MP said the issue is currently under consideration but time is required to come to the right decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, the Church of England does not carry out or bless same-sex marriages but says couples can be supported with prayer. Wales has recently introduced services of blessing for same-sex couples, with the idea under advanced consideration in Scotland.

Diana Johnson has called for gay marriage blessings to be introduced by the Church of England.

In September last year, the Church in Wales voted to allow gay marriages to be blessed in its churches, with the first such ceremony happening in November.

The Scottish Episcopal Church, the Anglican Church in Scotland, voted to allow same-sex marriages in 2017 and could be given the go-ahead later this year.

Dame Diana said: “It seems to me that by looking at what is perhaps is happening in Wales and in Scotland, where there are blessings for lesbian and gay marriages, that shows the Church’s acceptance and understanding about all households and families in this country. It would be a very good measure for the Church to introduce sooner rather than later.

“We know the church often moves at a glacial pace in terms of things like ordaining women and women bishops so this would be a very welcome change for the church to adopt.”

Mr Selous said: “It may be a welcome matter but the Church does need to discern what it believes the true teachings of the Gospels to be so we can determine where God leads us. We are engaged in one of the most extensive exercises in consultation, learning and prayer ever carried out by the Church in recent decades. Both the destination and how we get there are important.”

He said that a change in approach on the issue would be a major decision.

“The Church of England’s doctrine defines marriage as between one man and one woman and changing doctrine is a serious matter that involves humbly seeking to discern the mind of God. The Church of England is engaging intensively with questions of identity, sexuality, relationships, and marriage in ways that have not been done before.

"This process of learning, listening and discernment among clergy and congregations is enabling a deep engagement with difference and diversity as part of the Church’s discernment of a way forward.”

Read more: