City of York Council edits video of meeting after 'offensive gesture' was made during livestream

The meeting, held at council headquarters West Offices on Monday June 14 at 10am, was livestreamed on Youtube.

But the video was later taken down and edited, with a council report saying: “The reason for this is because the webcast contains an offensive gesture. The edit is that the offensive gesture has been pixelated. The sound is not affected by this edit.”

The meeting was a decision session for Councillor Nigel Ayre, the executive member for finance and performance. Coun Ayre is not the person pixelated out of the video.

An edited version of the video has now been uploaded to the council's Youtube channel.

The incident appears to take place during the public participation part of the meeting, when a member of the panel is briefly blurred out of the video.