Community buses to escort North Yorkshire councillor on final journey

Two Little White Buses will accompany John Blackie on his final journey from Richmond, which will pass through towns and villages he represented, across Swaledale and the Buttertubs Pass to Hawes and his home village of Hawdraw on Monday morning, ahead of his family-only funeral.

The Little White Bus was among the services which Councillor Blackie was most passionate about and it was launched in 2011 after Government cuts led to widespread reductions in public transport.

He said: “It offers a lifeline to a deeply rural community, providing essential mobility for the residents of the Upper Dales, and brings visitors into the Upper Dales to support the local tourism industry on which, along with farming, our local economy is based.

“Without it, we would feel cut adrift from the essential services we need, which increasingly are being centralised in the far distant towns and regional centres.”

The long-serving North Yorkshire County, Richmondshire District and Hawes Parish councillor died earlier this month following a long battle with cancer.

It has been announced a service to celebrate Cllr Blackie’s life will be held at St Margaret’s Church, in Hawes on September 27, at 12.30pm.

Those attending are being invited to wear a brightly coloured scarf and socks in the style of Cllr Blackie.

Councillors remembered Cllr Blackie by holding two silences at full meetings of both Richmondshire and North Yorkshire councils this week.

Cllr Blackie’s friend and colleague Councillor Stuart Parsons was among those who paid tribute to the Upper Dales member’s dedication to his communities at a full meeting of the Richmondshire council, of which Cllr Blackie twice served as leader, and the North Yorkshire authority, where the Independent member was the Opposition group leader.

Cllr Parsons said Cllr Blackie’s family had been “surprised and touched by the outpouring of sympathy” following his death.

He added: “The most important thing about John was that he had a big heart and he really really believed in supporting his community and driving his community forward.

“I have been try to pick up some of his nearly completed projects just to make sure that they get seen through and I am absolutely astounded at what his brain was able to deal with at the same time.

“I have gone home day after day feeling like I have got cotton wool because I am absorbing so much. And he was juggling that and much more besides.

“He was always careful to recognise the support of the councillors he worked with when they supported his projects and hopefully that kindness will prevail and carry on in this chamber.

“That would be a very fitting tribute to John to remember to say thank-you and recognise the efforts of everyone.”