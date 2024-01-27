Listings at Teesside Magistrates Court for January 16 show Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer was summoned to appear for non-payment of Council Tax, alongside her husband, Nicho.

The court confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that both cases were withdrawn on the day they were due to be heard.

Hartlepool Council issues a Reminder Notice to residents when an instalment of Council Tax is missed. If a payment is not made within 7 days of this reminder, a further 7 days are given to pay the balance due.

Mrs Mortimer said the address on the court listing was for a property "neither husband or myself have any connection with".

The Council issues a court summons when the full amount is not paid within that time, and an additional administration charge is added to the outstanding cost of the Council Tax bill. Mrs Mortimer told The Yorkshire Post her Council Tax “is fully paid and up to date”.

When asked in a series of emails if she had ever been in arrears with Hartlepool Council, compelled to pay a Council Tax bill because of a court summons, or paid additional fees on an overdue Council Tax bill, Mrs Mortimer replied: “This is now becoming very tedious and my team and myself have better things to be focusing on”.

At the time of her 2021 by-election win, Mrs Mortimer was criticised for not living in Hartlepool, as she ran a farm and B&B near Thirsk, while also serving as a councillor on Hambleton District Council.

She told The Yorkshire Post she first became aware of the court summons when a journalist approached her with the listing, but was unaware of her husband’s summons until approached by this newspaper. She added that she and her husband had no connection to the address on the court listing.

When asked to provide details of her Hartlepool address in order to verify this claim, Mrs Mortimer refused, citing security concerns.

After visiting the address provided by the court in relation to the listing, The Yorkshire Post spoke to a tenant who said they were not renting the property from Mrs Mortimer.

Mrs Mortimer has previously advocated for the abolition of Council Tax, saying it is “a system that works for millionaires rather than the millions”. She compares the average annual rate of Council Tax in Hartlepool at 1.31 percent of a property’s value to that of Westminster where she says the rate is 0.09 percent.

“We should commit to killing off both Council Tax and Stamp Duty,” she wrote in an article for PoliticsHome in 2021.

A spokesperson for Hartlepool Council, which is led by a Conservative Mike Young, said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases, however, the Council is not aware of any recent errors relating to court summons for non-payment of council tax.

“In consultation with Mrs Mortimer, we can confirm that the council tax for her home, which is not the address on the court listing, is up-to-date and paid in full.