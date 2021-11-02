Cop26: 'Eyes of the world' on Glasgow as world leaders try to defuse 'clock on the doomsday device', Boris Johnson says

The Prime Minister spoke of being “cautiously optimistic” about tackling climate change, after days of concern that little progress would be make at the Glasgow summit, however, he warned that there is “still a very long way to go” to tackle global warming.

Speaking before he flew back to London from Glasgow yesterday evening, Mr Johnson told a press conference that some progress has been made by international negotiators already, with more than a week of meetings still yet to come.

“I think we can be confident about one thing in the days ahead – the couple of weeks we’ve got – the clock on the doomsday clock I was talking about is still ticking, but we’ve got a bomb disposal team on site, and they’re starting to snip the wires, I hope some of the right wires,” he said.

Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow (PA)

His comments came at the end of the second full day of the crucial summit, where there have been concerns that it may be difficult to get all countries to sign up to the pledges needed to reduce emissions and reduce rising temperatures.

There are questions over whether more developed nations - such as the UK - who industrialised earlier and have therefore been emitting for longer should take on a much larger share of the burden when it comes to making the necessary changes.

Mr Johnson has now said that more developed countries “are going to have to do more”

“Why should they suffer this immediate impact, this loss and damage, because emissions that we in our country began to produce 250 years ago?, he asked.

The address came on the same day as the first major break through at the United Nations conference, with more than 100 countries committing to end deforestation by 2030.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said persuading countries like Brazil to “stop chopping down rainforests” was a “massive success”.

“I think we are starting to see some significant momentum over the past day and a half as we see some real tangible commitments announced,” the spokesman said.

“What is vital is that we continue to use the entire two weeks of COP to push forward to get success at all levels. The Prime Minister will remain closely involved in that work over the next two days.

"A large number of Cabinet Ministers will be involved as well.”