Cost of Dales flooding claims likely to exceed £3 million, according to NFU Mutual

THE COST of the devastating flooding in the Yorkshire Dales which affected hundreds of homes and businesses is likely to exceed £3 million, according to a rural insurer.

NFU Mutual is dealing with more than 200 claims as a result of the flash floods which swept through the area after a month’s rainfall fell on July 30.

Grinton Bridge collapsed in the flashfloods. Picture: Swaledale MRT / SWNS

The company, which insures over three quarters of UK farmers and thousands of rural homes and businesses, said emergency payments and alternative accomodation were being provided.

Paul Branch, Acting Head of Claims at NFU Mutual, said, “This is another distressing event for our members and our first priority is to help them with their homes and farms which have been badly damaged by the weight of water that swept through the North Yorkshire Dales, particularly in the areas around Reeth and Leyburn.”

Leader of the Conservative group on Richmondshire District Council Yvonne Peacock said volunteers had been out clearing gullies on land of debris and boulders which had tumbled down in the floods.

Around 260 homes had been affected, she said, adding: “Some will be out for a long time, there’s no question about it.

“A lot of them are looking for somewhere to live. The land is going to take some getting back to where it should be and I am not surprised at NFU Mutual’s £3 million (figure).”

However she said the Dales was “open for business”, adding: “What is closed should not affect people getting to Swaledale and I am encouraging people to go because it is so important to keeping our businesses going in Swaledale.”

Meanwhile Leyburn Town Council are hosting a public meeting to discuss the recent flooding in the area on Wednesday August 14 at 7pm in the Oak Room at Thornborough Hall, Leyburn.

There will be information about issues including post flood recovery advice, how to dispose of flood waste and council tax and business rates reductions.