Could new top job be in the works for Yorkshire's Rishi Sunak?

Yorkshire’s Rishi Sunak is tipped for a promotion as Boris Johnson looks at how his top team will be assembled.

A mini re-shuffle of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet is expected today to fill vacant posts, before a full scale clear out in February.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak leaving BBC Broadcasting House in central London after appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photo: Hollie Adams/PA Wire

And Mr Sunak, Tory MP for Richmond, could be in for a more senior post that he currently holds as Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Mr Sunak was one of the Tory’s more frequent performers in the media during the election campaign, usually a sign of trust, and he also stepped in for Mr Johnson during the seven-way TV debate.

Now it has been suggested he could head up a new business department, which would take in international trade, to bring in more investment and drum up trade deals.

The Financial Times reported Mr Sunak was “seen in Whitehall as a potential head of the new economic super-ministry, which might also take responsibility for broadband and artificial intelligence”.

Downing Street was not commenting on reports that the PM is considering a shake-up of Whitehall including splitting the Home Office to create a Department for Borders and Immigration and an overhaul of Ministry of Defence spending.

It will be an eventful week in Westminster, with the swearing-in of MPs to begin on Tuesday and the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader forcing internal tensions to the surface.

The Queen will formally open Parliament on Thursday when she sets out the Government's legislative programme during a slimmed-down State Opening.