Halifax Town Hall

Calderdale District Council admitted that 200 noise complaints had built up and not been investigated when the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman became involved in the case.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, had raised an issue about noise and waste on a neighbour’s property, telling the council that she and her partner had suffered unbearable noise and vibrations in their own home, and the refuse was attracting vermin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The watchdog found that the council did not do enough to investigate or keep her up to date with the situation despite the complainant repeatedly asking.

The council has agreed to apologise to the woman and pay her £100 for her time and trouble and a further £500 for the distress and uncertainty caused. It will now investigate her concerns about a build up of waste at the neighbouring property.

Michael King, of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: “While I understand the unprecedented pressures councils were under during the height of the Covid-19 situation last year, they still had a duty to pay heed to the principles of good administrative practice, and communicate appropriately with the woman about her concerns.”