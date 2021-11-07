Council reassures taxpayers over cost of Queen’s tree-planting scheme after £50,000 plan approved

Crakehall in Hambleton

Leading Hambleton District councillor Stephen Watson said since its initial Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) scheme costings it had become clear the council would need “nowhere near” the £50,000 its cabinet allocated on Tuesday to see a range of semi-mature trees planted at key points across the district.

The QGC scheme, created to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service as monarch, is inviting everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and firms to play their part to enhance the UK’s environment by planting trees from next October to the end of the jubilee year in 2023.

The QGC will also dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the country and identify ancient trees.

Hambleton’s decision to allocate the funds follows the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Johanna Ropner, urging as many people and groups to get involved in planting trees for the scheme, no matter what the scale, and offering to attend community planting ceremonies on behalf of the Queen.

She said: “Let us show our county’s heart-felt appreciation for Her Majesty The Queen’s 70 years of dedicated service to our nation by planting as many trees as possible here in North Yorkshire and South Teesside.”

An officer’s report to Hambleton council’s senior members states that details of all the jubilee trees planted in the district would be uploaded to a national map and that a site for an oak tree had been identified at the forthcoming Hambleton Crematorium, Maple Park, near Thirsk.

All the authority’s 28 elected members will be asked to lead their community in identifying sites suitable for planting a tree in their ward as well as select a suitable tree for the site.

The report states it is anticipated trees could range in size up to about four metres tall, but this would depend on the location.

It states: “Final costs will depend on the take up of the scheme and exact prices will vary according to availability, tree size and variety chosen and other considerations such as access.”

Coun Watson, the portfolio holder for environmental health, waste and recycling, said elected members would have about ten different types of tree to choose from, including oak and maple, and it made to buy more mature trees even though they cost significantly more.

He said: “As it is tied in with the Queen’s platinum jubilee you want trees of some substance. A two-foot tree would have no impact.”

“This scheme fits in with our environmental policy to offset Co2 emissions and also our aims and ambition to make a better place to live, as well as helping the economy wherever we can.