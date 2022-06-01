North Yorkshire railway station identified as a popular suicide hotspot, forum hears

A meeting of North Yorkshire’s Local Access Forum heard two Network Rail officials recommend direct intervention as among the most effective methods to deter suicides on the the county’s rail network, but this was often difficult as there were hundreds of level crossings, bridges and station platforms to cover.

Members expressed dismay after hearing suicides on the railway were continuing to increase and suggested Network Rail could increase the number and prominence of signs offering help to those contemplating suicide.

The number of railway fatalities caused by suicides in Great Britain rose from 192 fatalities in 2001/02, to 283 fatalities in 2019/20.

Rail officials say the emotional, human and financial costs are disproportionately high as they can take place in view of passengers, station staff and drivers and disrupt services.

The meeting heard following six suicides at Northallerton Railway Station about eight years ago, the lengthy platform had become known in the community as a “good” place to take your own life.

In response, platforms such as Northallerton had seen CCTV cameras and microphones installed, while volunteers for the Samaritans and British Transport Police undertook high-profile patrols at the station, handing out information cards.

Councillor David Jeffels described the rising number of deaths as a “worrying trend”, particularly in a county with so many isolated level crossings and bridges, and questioned whether increasing the number of suicide prevention signs could help.

A Network Rail official replied: “Prior information seems not to register.”

A Network Rail official told the meeting: “At that point in time we came very close to the Samaritans having their office on the station. It didn’t transpire, but what we do generally have is Samaritans signs at every level crossing.”

He said all 10,000 Network Rail staff now undertook training with the Samaritans so they could try to help suicidal people.

Network Rail says rail employees, the police and public intervened in more than 1,810 suicide attempts on the railway in 2020/21.

The committee heard Network Rail was aware of suicidal people driving long distances to find places, and in particular level crossings, to commit suicide, citing an example of a man who travelled from Durham to south of Doncaster.

The meeting heard Network Rail was working in partnership with Samaritans and other charities within the wider community to de-stigmatise suicide and promote help-seeking behaviour.

Stuart Minting, Local Democracy Reporting Service