The appearance of the unit would be vastly improved under the plans.

The local authority wants to install a museum, library and cafe at the derelict venue after a revamp.

Some of the council's most treasured artworks, which are currently under lock and key, could also be put on display there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has stressed these images are only provisional and that the final scheme is not guaranteed to look exactly like this.

The council wants to put a library, museum, gallery and cafe into the unit.

It is still waiting to find out if they've been able to secure government funding for the renovation.

If successful, then a planning application will be put together with the help of an architect and the designs may change.

The images were first shown at a scrutiny meeting last week, where senior council officers said that the city's local museum, currently in the Wakefield One building on Burton Street, had "outgrown" its current space.

As a result they want to relocate it in the new building, alongside the gallery, library and cafe.

The council hopes the scheme will be completed by 2024.

The council has been asked whether or not the library will also replace the library currently in Wakefield One, but no response has been received at the time of writing.

It is hoped the entire scheme would be completed by 2024, when a year of culture will be held across the district.

Work is unlikely to start promptly however, as it was revealed last month that the old BHS building is "riddled with asbestos".

It has been empty since the retailer collapsed in 2016 and has been widely regarded as an eyesore ever since.