Dales road closed by floods reopens early

A Dales road which has been closed since torrential rainfall caused a landslip and weakened a bridge reopened tonight two days ahead of schedule.

The B6270, which links Grinton and Reeth with the Richmond area of the Dales, suffered damage when floods hit the region on July 30 and 31. One section of the road became impassable when a landslip caused a section of road to collapse. Further along the route, a bridge across Cogden Beck was left severely damaged.

North Yorkshire County Council’s bridge engineers and contractors Hinko have been working to get the road reopened as soon as possible.

The repair operation has involved digging away the landslide, laying new road foundations and then resurfacing and white-lining the route. Where Cogden Bridge North was damaged, a temporary structure was trucked to the site and new stretch of access road added to reconnect it to the B6270.

It was anticipated the road would be opened by tomorrow but the task was completed

early.

North Yorkshire County Council’s corporate director of Environmental Services, David Bowe, said: “It has been a huge operation to repair the damage caused by such severe weather, but we have been acutely aware of the importance of this road in connecting communities in the upper Dales with nearby towns and services.”