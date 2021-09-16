Dan Jarvis's job title changed to Mayor of South Yorkshire as Sheffield City Region brand scrapped

Dan Jarvis will now be known as the Mayor of South Yorkshire.

It is part of a wider change that is seeing the Sheffield city Region changing its legal name to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), “to better reflect the geography of its combined authorities and the region it serves, and as the integration of the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive (SYPTE) continues”.

Mr Jarvis said the change in branding should help better promote South Yorkshire nationally and globally.

“We are proud to reveal our new brand, which reflects better the identification people, places and businesses have with South Yorkshire as a region,” he said.

“The change is an opportunity to ensure that the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s work and the support it provides is better understood by the people, partners and organisations we serve.

“Since powers and resources have been devolved from Westminster to South Yorkshire, we can take decisions locally about our economy, transport, skills, housing, and infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver what local people need and connect people and businesses to the places they need to be.

“We will use these to create a vibrant, thriving South Yorkshire where people want to live, visit and work.

“A strong brand is crucial to realising that ambition and we will use this to promote our region across the nation and globe, to attract new investment and unlock the potential of our people, businesses and places – creating a stronger, greener, fairer South Yorkshire for all.”

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority brings together the local authorities of Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield and the private sector through the Local Enterprise Partnership.

Through South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Strategic Economic Plan (SEP), the Mayor, the MCA Board and the LEP Board work together on economic matters.