Harrogate Islamic Association has applied for planning permission to convert the former Home Guards Club, in Belford Road, into a place of worship.

Zahed Amanullah, from the association, said the Muslim community are "cautiously optimistic" that the plans will be approved.

He also said the association recently provided Harrogate Borough Council with a number of clarifications about the application and it is now waiting for a final decision.

“We don’t see any technical reasons why it should go to a planning committee meeting but, of course, that’s for the committee to decide,” said Mr Amanullah.

“We’re getting an indication that conditional approval could possibly be given by early next week, so in the coming days.”

The council has been approached for a comment.

The planning application has proved to be divisive, as more than 180 have written to object or offer their support.

“We’re very, very pleased with the support we’ve had from the community,” said Mr Amanullah.

“Early on, there was an effort to oppose the mosque that was driven by some anti-mosque activists elsewhere in the country with a leaflet campaign.

“Because they had a head start we were behind as there were more objectiors than supporters. But once that became public, it flipped in the other direction.

“It's a testament to the people of Harrogate - how welcoming they are and how open minded they are.”

The association is still trying to raise £500,000 to buy the run-down building and it will need additional funding to restore it, but some people have already promised to make donations if planning permission is approved.

A number of people in Harrogate received leaflets in January which said they should object to the application because the mosque would “only serve one section of the community”.

Planning lawyer Gavin Boby, who calls himself “the mosque buster”, also said in a video that he had been asked to help campaign against the plans.

The association said it wants to convert the empty two-storey social club into a space that can be used for religious, community and charitable events.