Defiant Northern Labour MPs to continue campaigning for remaining in the EU

Northern Labour MPs will continue campaigning for the country to remain in the European Union, despite their party refusing the reveal which side it would support in a second referendum.

Labour has been accused of a “stitch up” by MPs and activists over a vote which decided the party’s Brexit policy.

Jeremy Corbyn survived a Labour revolt over Brexit as the party's conference backed his policy of remaining neutral until after a general election yesterday.

The Labour leader has promised that a government he leads will negotiate a new Brexit deal and put it to a referendum but he has resisted calls to say how the party should campaign in that public vote.

But northern MPs were mixed in their response, with some insisting they would continue to fight for remain.

Clive Betts (Sheffield South East) said the important thing was that the party had now agreed to formally back a second referendum. He said: “That is a significant change to last year.”

But he felt the party’s position would change and added: “Eventually the Labour Party will end up campaigning for remain.”

Scenes in the conference hall in Brighton descended into chaos yesterday when the decision to remain neutral during a second referendum was made on a show of hands. But while the ruling NEC chair Wendy Nichols had felt the decision had passed, Jennie Formby - the party secretary - felt it had been lost.

Calls for a card poll - a paper ballot - were denied.

Mr Betts said: “I don’t think [a card poll] would have changed the result,” but it would have stopped detractors having the ammunition to hit back with.

Kevin Barron (Rother Valley) was defiant and said he would continue to campaign for remain. He said: “Any attempt to force a second referendum will only create more division when we must respect the referendum and aim for a deal with the EU.

“I will continue to support attempts to do a deal to leave the EU which 70% of my constituents supported.”

He was joined by Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central) who said: “Labour campaigned to remain in 2016 because we believed it was the right choice for our country and the continent we share. That’s still the case three years on and I’ll be campaigning to remain in any future referendum.”

While Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield) added: “I think our country and our party need a firm commitment and leadership on Europe.”

However Jon Trickett (Hemsworth) tweeted: “A radical party determined to transform our country behind a radical leader unites to face the future in confident we can win.”