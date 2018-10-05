Development of 125 homes in Harrogate nears completion

A developer has announced that a 125 home development in Harrogate will soon be completed.

Charles Church, in a statement issued today, said the houses on the Harlow Hill Grange development, located off Otley Road, are expected to be for sale from this month, and could see the first residents move in by Christmas this year.

Kevin Thubron, sales director at Charles Church Yorkshire, said: “Harrogate is a highly sought-after place to live, thanks to its picturesque and historic setting, extensive amenities and easy access to Leeds, Bradford and York.”

He continued: “The development will feature a range of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom stylish homes in a variety of different house designs.

He added: "We are giving people the chance to register their interest, so they can get ahead of the queue and secure their preferred plot as soon as soon as it becomes available.”