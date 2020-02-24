Downing Street denies Boris Johnson's November flooding visit was to 'win votes' as PM stays away from recently hit areas

Downing Street has denied that Boris Johnson’s visit to Yorkshire during the November floods was to “win votes” as he was yet to visit flood-hit communities battered by Storm Dennis and Storm Ciara now he held a commanding majority.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said the PM was yet to visit the Calder Valley as not to “distract” from recovery work.

Soldiers from the Highlanders based at Catterick Garrison help build flood defences in Mytholmroyd inn the Calder Valley in preparation for Storm Dennis. Picture: Tony Johnson

And it is understood that local officials would rather the Government responded with substance rather than dispatching the Prime Minister for photo opportunities.

But asked this morning why this was not a concern in November during the General Election campaign, the spokesman rejected accusations the previous visit had simply been to garner favour with voters.

He said the PM was receiving “regular updates” and was “working with ministers to ensure that people received the help that they need”

And he added: “So firstly we are hugely grateful to all those who helped in response from the Environment Agency, engineers, and emergency services out on the ground to the military who stepped in to assist.

“The Government has extensive plans in place to deal with these kinds of extreme weather events, and we are working tirelessly to help everyone affected. The Environment Secretary and his department is rightly leading the response to this ensuring teams who are busy working around the clock have the support and resources they need and it is important not to distract from that ongoing work.”

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy visited flooded areas last week, and rival Rebecca Long-Bailey has done the same today.

Yesterday Environment SecretaryGeorge Eustice defended Mr Johnson and insisted he raised incoming storms as the "first thing" on his agenda after being appointed to the role in the recent reshuffle.

"It's not true that the Prime Minister's not been engaged in this," Mr Eustice told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday. "From the very moment he appointed me he's been engaged."

The Cabinet minister insisted the Government is "not a one-man show" and said the national response centre has been stood up to tackle the devastation.

Mr Eustice was pressed on why the PM has not been seen in public in nine days, in stark contrast to during flooding in the election period when he visited Yorkshire and called an emergency COBR meeting.

He said that was because election campaigning rules meant there was "less ministerial involvement", so "there was seen to be something of a slow start".

"That's why, because of the criticism, the Prime Minister in that instance did stand up Cobra," he said, adding that it has not been "necessary this time" because of the existing national flood response centre.

"We didn't need to stand up a separate Cabinet Office infrastructure in the form of Cobra because you already had one dedicated to floods that was operating."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had joined residents in calling for the PM to visit affected areas and also criticised him for not calling a Cobra meeting.

"Sadly, I'm not surprised but I do think that it's the duty of the Prime Minister to be there in places where there are difficulties, whether there is an election or not," Mr Corbyn said during a visit to south Wales.