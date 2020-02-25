Downing Street distances itself from Environment Agency claims that flood-hit communities may have to be abandoned

No 10 has distanced itself from a claim made by the boss of the Environment Agency that flood-hit communities - such as those in Yorkshire - may have to be abandoned with residents relocated elsewhere in coming years.

Sir James Bevan, Chief Executive of the agency, is due to speak at the World Water Tech Innovation Summit being held in London today (Tuesday) and tomorrow.

Flooding in Mytholmroyd after Storm Ciara hit the Calder Valley on February 9 2020. Photo: Jade Kilbride

And he is expected to say climate change “means accepting the hard truth that in a few places, the scale of coastal erosion and the risk of flooding from rivers or the sea will become so big that it may be better for communities to choose to relocate out of harm's way”.

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said abandoning communities was “not the advice which we're giving now”.

It is understood the focus is on spending on defences instead, and that the suggestions of moving people out of communities had not been presented to the Government as formal advice.

However the spokesman said the Government was in agreement with Sir James’ views that flood plains should only be built on as a last resort.

He said: “[What] the Environment Agency has been talking about is that there shouldn't be developments in a risk area, unless it's absolutely necessary. And I think that is also the position that the Environment Secretary himself set out at the weekend.”