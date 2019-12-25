Ed Miliband criticised for involvement in review of Labour's election performance

The appointment of former Labour leader and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband to carry out an analysis of why Labour was so badly defeated in the 2019 General Election has been met with anger in some parts of the party.

Mr Miliband, who also failed to gain election success for the party in 2015, is one member of a panel which will hear evidence from every defeated Labour MP plus councillors, candidates and activists, to try and figure out where Labour went wrong in the poll earlier this month.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband. Photo: JPI Media

But The Times reported Mr Miliband had been accused of “breathtaking arrogance” over the move, and Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan who is tipped to run for leader of the party, said the review was taking the “wrong approach”.

Ms Nandy said: “If the lesson is drawn from this election is, a review can be drawn up in a meeting room in Westminster without any reference to the two parts of the Labour movement - our councillor base and trade union base, that were probably the reason we didn’t have a worse result, I just don’t think that people are drawing the right lessons at all.

“We need to be out in places like Ashfield, listening to people like the ex-miner I met yesterday, not sitting in meeting rooms in Westminster trying to debate this out amongst ourselves with the help of a few think-tanks.”

While one shadow minister told The Times: “The party simply doesn’t need a post-mortem carried out by a self-nominated group consisting of a failed leader and his chief of staff who themselves have not given an adequate explanatory account of their lost election in 2015.”

While Labour peer Lord Adonis added: “The funniest proposition since the election is that Ed Miliband should lead a review into why it was lost for Labour.”

And Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for Exeter, said it may have been better for the review to involve someone with “experience of actually winning a General Election”.

Mr Miliband was contacted for comment.