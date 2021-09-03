Ed Miliband leads Labour calls for Government to 'get a grip' on worker and good shortages

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband. Labour is urging the Government to appoint a minister with responsibility for tackling the shortage of workers and supplies of goods in a bid to tackle the current "chaos and disruption" hitting firms.

Labour has put forward a five-point plan to tackle the disruption, including the suggestion of establishing a minister with responsibility for tackling worker and supply shortages.

Shadow Business Secretary and Doncaster North MP Mr Miliband said: “The Government must get a grip on the supply chain crisis facing our economy. While they act as if the problem will solve itself, businesses are telling government these problems are only going to grow. The serious disruption and added costs risk harming our recovery and passing costs to consumers.”

The comments come as business groups continue to report problems hiring skilled staff and obtaining goods and raw materials.

Mr Miliband said: “Ministers have a habit of ignoring warnings and shifting the burden of blame to businesses, but it is their undermining of our country’s skills training system, failure to deliver on their promise to cut barriers facing businesses and belief in an insecure labour market with poor terms and conditions that has created this crisis.

“The long-term problems in the HGV sector will not be solved by making drivers work longer hours but by training workers and improving their terms and conditions. What we are seeing across our economy should be a wake-up call to Government that insecurity and low pay cannot build the high performing economy we need.

It’s time for the Prime Minister to take this situation seriously and appoint a minister to work across Government and come up with a clear plan with businesses and unions to improve wages and conditions in key sectors.”

Labour said the Government should set up a taskforce to work sector by sector to identify gaps and recruit into key roles, as well as rapidly expanding testing to qualify new HGV drivers.

According to the Road Haulage Association there is a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers. Even before Covid there was a 60,000-driver shortfall.

Around 30,000 driving tests for HGVs did not take place last year because of the pandemic, and Brexit-linked rule changes have worsened the situation.

Businesses have cited a wide range of causes for the supply chain issues they faced in recent months. Nando’s was forced to close some of its shops for several days, while McDonald’s also briefly ran out of milkshakes. Coca-Cola has reported a shortage of aluminium cans and Barratt Developments said that the cost of materials was rising due to shortages.

Government 'is here to help haulage industry'

The Government said earlier this summer it would work with the road haulage sector to attract new drivers, simplify training and encourage people to stay in the industry.

A consultation is looking at allowing drivers to take one test to drive both an articulated and rigid lorry in a bid to streamline the process for new drivers to gain their HGV licence.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in July: “I understand the challenges faced by drivers and operators right now and while longer-term solutions must be led first and foremost by industry leaders, today we are saying this government is here to help.”