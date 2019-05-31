Environmental funeral option planned for Rotherham as service is modernised

Environmentally friendly burials may be introduced in Rotherham, with the council now seeking a suitable site for the service.

The council handed responsibility for running its cemeteries and crematorium to an organisation called Dignity under a 35 year deal, but is now looking to improve the services offered to the public.

Dignity’s performance is monitored by the council and its latest annual report states: “Dignity does not offer environmentally friendly burial options at Rotherham but would be willing to explore options should appropriate burial land become available and if customer demand develops.

“The council has commenced enquiries about suitable land.”

That would be a significant widening of services for the public, which also include a pilot scheme to allow later burials at East Herringthorpe Cemetery, which had been restricted to a 3pm deadline.

Until September, burials are being booked in until 6.30pm and the results of the trial will then be assessed.

Councillors have been told in a report that no traffic problems have resulted since the timing rules were relaxed, with eight burials having taken place later than 3 pm since the change was introduced.

Customer surveys are also expected to be introduced by the end of this year, to gather feedback on Dignity’s performance.