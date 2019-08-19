Exclusive: Opinion divided in Yorkshire over whether UK will meet Boris Johnson's 'do or die' Brexit deadline

Less than half of the Yorkshire population are confident the UK will leave the European Union by Boris Johnson's "do or die" Brexit deadline of October 31.

New polling shows that only 15 per cent of people in the region are "very confident" that Brexit will take place on the date promised by the new Prime Minister and 30 per cent class themselves as "quite confident".

But some 29 per cent of the 1,010 people polled by Survation in a representative sample say they are "not that confident" of the Hallowe'en deadline and 18 per cent "not at all confident".

In a recent letter to civil servants, Mr Johnson had said the UK must be prepared to leave the EU by the latest Brexit deadline "whatever the circumstances" after two extensions to the process.

Separately, the polling carried out in the region by Survation for The Yorkshire Post and reputation and government affairs firm Bradshaw Advisory shows much more support for Mr Johnson's approach to Brexit than his predecessor Theresa May.

Some 37 per cent said the current Prime Minister had the best approach to Brexit compared with 11 per cent for Mrs May. But 43 per cent said neither had the best approach.

Tom Lees, Managing Director of Bradshaw Advisory, said: “It’s hardly surprising people aren’t really convinced that we’re leaving the EU at the end of October after being jaded by two extensions already and a tremendous amount of dithering from Theresa May. Trust in politicians is undoubtedly at an all-time low.”

Shipley MP and Tory Brexiteer Philip Davies said: “I fully understand the despair that many people have at what is happening in Parliament at the moment.

"We are in uncharted territory and it is therefore impossible for anyone to be confident about what will happen between now and October 31.

"The Prime Minister is determined to deliver on the result of the referendum and he has my full support in doing so. This is Parliament vs the people, and I am on the side of the people.”

The Yorkshire polling on Brexit, which included eight per cent "don't know" responses, shows a split between the supporters of parties who back leaving and those in favour of a further referendum or remaining in the EU.

Some 67 per cent of Conservative voters and 65 per cent of Brexit Party voters are confident the UK will leave at the end of October, while 56 per cent of Labour voters and 63 per cent of Liberal Democrats are not confident.

Professor Anand Menon, director of the UK in a Changing Europe initiative, said: "Brexit means Brexit, we were assured by the previous Prime Minister, but it turned out that she could not get Parliament to agree with her definition.

"Her successor is promising ‘do or die,’ and it hardly surprising, given the saga of the last three-and a half years, only 15 per cent of the good folk of Yorkshire are confident he will deliver.

"And whilst he seems to inspire more confidence than did she, he’s still not got a majority persuaded he’s got it right. All of which points to perhaps the most damaging legacy of the period since the referendum.

"Believe in Brexit, don’t believe in Brexit (and as a nation we are hideously divided over this issue), but no one seems to have much faith in our politicians any more."