Eyes on Yorkshire's Rishi Sunak as PM prepares for cabinet reshuffle

The Prime Minister is expected to carry out his long-anticipated reshuffle of top jobs next week, with Yorkshire’s Rishi Sunak predicted to be given an enhanced role.

Richmond MP Mr Sunak has been seen as a rising star in the party, regularly sent out to bat for Boris Johnson in media appearances both during and since the election.

Rishi Sunak (left) chats with Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly as the pair leave Downing Street. Photo: PA

And it has long been predicted that he would be due a promotion for his efforts when Mr Johnson took a look at his top team, potentially within a new super-ministry focusing on the economy.

But with merger plans seeming to take a back seat, it has been reported that he may instead be kept at the Treasury, where he is currently Chief Secretary, to keep an eye on Chancellor Sajid Javid and oversee the spending review.

Mr Sunak has been praised by those close to No 10 and it was briefed he could become Business or Finance Secretary, but this now looks to be postponed.

A cabinet reshuffle is expected before Parliament goes into recess next Thursday.

The final meeting of the current line up was held yesterday, after the PM swapped the day cabinet meetings were held from Tuesday to Thursday.

It comes as Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan told the Lords she expects to leave the Government in the shake-up.

Baroness Morgan of Cotes quit the Commons in the December election after suffering online abuse as an MP.

She was given a seat in the Lords by Boris Johnson and retained her frontbench role.

But in her maiden Lords speech, she said: “I do shortly expect to succeed in my attempt to leave the Government and join colleagues on the backbenches.”