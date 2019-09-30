'Female MPs fighting for equality are only fighting for what benefits women,' claims Shipley MP Philip Davies in attack on political correctness

Shipley MP Philip Davies has hit out at a “small number of women in Parliament” who he says rather than fighting for equality are fighting for “whatever they think benefits women”.

Mr Davies made the comments at a fringe event held at the Conservative Party conference on Monday, called Is The State Killing Free Speech?, where he also said he did not want to see more MPs who were “flaky would-be pretend socialist, politically correct stooges chosen simply because of their gender, or because of the colour of their skin”.

Mr Davies said he had been asked to speak about political correctness and virtue signalling in Parliament. And he said: “I've said in recent times that Parliament's never been more out of touch with people in public opinion.”

And while he said this applied to many issues such as crime and spending on overseas aid, he focussed on gender.

Mr Davies said one of the issues with MPs is “they are politically correct, or they want to be seen to be politically correct, again out of tune with most of the public.”

He said he was often a “lone voice” on issues he felt the public would agree with him on.

He said: “And there are many aspects of political correctness and virtue signal in Parliament, and I can't mention them all. But I just want to take the issue of men and women for now, and I see a big part of the problem in Parliament has been a small number of women who say that fighting for equality, when in reality, they want nothing of the sort. Their version of equality is literally whatever they think, benefits women.

“And another problem is all the politically correct men who pander to all of this in Parliament too and unfortunately, Parliament is totally over represented with these people.

“And there’s certainly not much diversity of opinion when it comes to political correctness, I can assure you of that, And they don't like you're challenging them.”

He added: “I think that we will only have true equality when we don’t even think about somebody’s sex, or for that matter their race or sexuality or anything else for that matter. It’s absolutely irrelevant. Tick boxes need to be eliminated and common sense needs to be returned.

“I couldn’t care less how many women MPs there are in Parliament, or the sex of our Prime Minister, I just care about what people believe in and what we need to do for the country. I want to see more Conservatives in Parliament, that would certainly be nice at the moment.

“I want more Conservatives in Parliament with sound Conservative principles and not flakey would-be pretend socialist, politically correct stooges chosen simply because of their gender, or because of the colour of their skin.”

At the same event Associate Editor of the Spectator Toby Young joked about the allegations made by journalist Charlotte Edwardes, that the Prime Minister squeezed her thigh at a private lunch at The Spectator magazine's HQ shortly after be became editor in 1999.

Mr Johnson denied it but Mr Young said: “As far as I recall back then at the Spectator in those raucous days, people complained if Boris didn't put his hand on their knee. So times really have changed.”

Mr Young resigned from a position on the then new Office for Students regulator last year, after a furore over previous sexist remarks.