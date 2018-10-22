First site for affordable housing scheme in Knaresborough secured

Vacant land in Knaresborough is to be transformed into affordable housing 'for the benefit of the local community for years to come.'

Harrogate Borough Council approved the sale of the former toilet block on the High Street to the Knaresborough Community Land Trust last week. Located near Knaresborough House. The council owned toilet block was demolished in 2016 and the land been vacant ever since.

The Trust will be expected to meet a number of conditions before the site is finally transferred to them, including a guarantee that the land will not be sold-on, and that the site is developed within three years of planning permission being granted.

Councillor Mike Chambers, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “We all know that more affordable homes are needed in Harrogate district – both by definition - and in real terms. Community-led schemes have the potential to help us ensure housing can be provided by, and for, the local residents who need it the most.

“I am pleased that this sale will mean a new lease of life for a site which has been out of use for several years.”

Harrogate Borough Council was given a grant of £585,000 in 2017 to promote community led housing schemes across the district. The £50,000 purchase price of the toilet block has been financed through this grant.

A launch event was held at Knaresborough House on Friday by the KCLT.