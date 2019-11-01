Former Brexit Party candidate for Yorkshire seat says she comes from far-flung star and aliens are 'working with world Governments'

A would-be MP for Batley and Spen believed aliens were “working with our world Governments” and that she came from a star called Sirius.

Jill Hughes was the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Brexit Party in the West Yorkshire constituency.

But when The Yorkshire Post contacted the Brexit Party today, a spokesman said Ms Hughes had stood down and the party would announce her replacement in due course.

However Ms Hughes was posting supportive Brexit Party messages on both Twitter and Facebook today, and a photo posted showed her at a Brexit Party meeting on Wednesday.

Ms Hughes’ unusual outlook came to light as campaign group Hope Not Hate looked into Brexit Party candidates’ backgrounds.

They questioned her employment history but also quoted from social media postings and her book, released last year, Spirit of Prophecy.

In the book it reads “the E.T’s, some of them less than Apple Pie wholesome or Positive pumpkins, are already here working with our world Governments, but that’s all hush-hush for now”.

And in information about the author listed on Amazon, it said: “To this day J.J.Hughes believes in elves/fairies/mermaids/unicorns and all things Elemental and Other Worldly…She has had numerous prophetic premonitions – usually about death, which so far despite a few close shaves she has escaped. She came to believe in reincarnation in her mid-twenties when her old horse Red made a re-appearance, this time as a palomino called Hooray Henry.”

In one post on website The Soul Matrix from 2017 Ms Hughes said: “I have just come to truly realise that my purpose is to raise consciousness here on earth - I originated from Sirius.”

Ms Hughes has also faced questions from Leave activists in Batley and Spen, with Jonathan Scott - who said he ran Vote Leave campaigns in Dewsbury and Batley and Spen - questioning who Ms Hughes was on her official campaign Facebook page.

He said: “No one I have spoken to even at Brexit Party events have ever mentioned your name?”

But Ms Hughes said it was now less important that PPCs lived in their would-be constituencies. She said: “We live in a Global-Digital world now-geographical locations are less and less relevant.”

And added: “The Brexit Party selected outstanding candidates across the entire nation regardless. Rightly we were judged on our abilities not 'where we live' or where we come from...that’s how democracy and meritocracy works surely?”

She continued: “I am intensely proud to be a Yorkshire lass regardless and will do my utmost for my constituents.”

Ms Hughes was approached for comment.

It comes as Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said his candidates would pose a major problem for Labour in the North, as he challenged Boris Johnson to drop his EU deal.