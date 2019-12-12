Former South Yorkshire councillor who created 'long vehicle' sign dies aged 93

A former South Yorkshire councillor who created the distinctive ‘long vehicle’ sign for lorries after recognising a safety hazard while commuting by motorcycle has died aged 93.

John Wade BEM was a motorcycle racer in his younger days and motorbikes were also his preferred transport to get between his home in the Barnsley village of Oxspring and his job in the engineering industry.

That frequently called on him to overtake slow moving lorries on country roads and he came up with the idea of a reflective ‘long vehicle’ sign as a safety reminder for other motorists in the same position, persuading the authorities to adopt his suggestion which remains a legal requirement for larger lorries.

He was proud of that success and kept newspaper cuttings from the time among his archive.

While that idea had national implications, the bulk of Mr Wade’s energy was put into his local community with a public service career extending across 50 years.

It included service on the old Penistone Rural District Council, Barnsley Council and Oxspring Parish Council, where he served as chairman.

'Her babies are heartbroken': Yorkshire mum launches desperate appeal to find missing 32-year-old daughter believed to be in Leeds

Wakefield Council loses appeal over taxi fees in potentially landmark case

In addition he spent half a century on the board of governors at Oxspring primary school, which he had attended as a child, standing down only when he reached his 90s. He was involved in three campaigns to fight off closure proposals for the school during that time.

He was drawn to politics by a desire to have an impact on local issues and achieved significant success.

He was at the forefront of a campaign to prevent a sewage works being constructed close to the heart of the village in the 1960s, which would have taken up land which is now a popular picnic area and in getting the heavily polluted River Don, which flows through the village, cleaned up.

In addition he applied pressure when new council housing was proposed for the village to ensure old folks’ bungalows were included, which were built and remain popular with residents.

Despite his retirement and advancing age, Mr Wade continued to play an active role in the future of the village he championed and only weeks before his death, following a short period of ill health, raised concerns that a planning application for new housing in the village could lead to the destruction of the last of three rookeries in the area.

We’re on the side of truth; we are calling for an end to the general election lies; the deception; the fakery – The Yorkshire Post says

Dangerous driver arrested after being followed by West Yorkshire Police helicopter during 13-mile chase

Although keen to preserve the heritage of the village he was also a staunch advocate of development to ensure the community progressed – speaking out in opposition when housing was proposed close to a historic pack horse bridge – but supporting plans for new housing elsewhere in the village because that would have brought the affordable homes needed by existing residents otherwise priced out of the housing market.

Earlier this year he was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Oxspring.

The investiture was conducted by Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Andrew Coombe, at Barnsley Town Hall in May.

In his private life, Mr Wade retained a passion for engineering and had worked to compile a detailed knowledge of the history of the village.

Mr Wade leaves a widow, Betty, and daughter Cheryl.

His funeral takes place at St John’s Church, Penistone, on Monday December 23 at 2pm, with cremation at Grenoside.