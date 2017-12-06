Christmas Turkey Dash TV fundraiser for Leeds hospice charity

A TURKEY Dash is set to raise cash for the charity that runs Wheatfields Hospice in Leeds.

Sue Ryder is one of eight charities with an Aardman’s studio designed CGI turkey set to race in a prime time race broadcast during Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast on Channel 4 on Friday December 15.

PayPal is promoting the charity fundraiser and will donate extra cash to the winning turkey’s charity.

Suer Ryder’s supporters have named the charity’s turkey Nurse Feathers.

Each turkey will undergo vigorous training powered by online donations from the charities’ supporters ahead of the TV race.

Kate Bratt-Farrar, hospice director at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We’re really excited to be involved in Turkey Dash this Christmas.

“It’s a really fun way to raise money for some great charities, and hopefully Nurse Feathers will come first for Sue Ryder on Friday December 15

“But the only way that will happen if we get lots of support and online donations. You can donate online at www.turkeydash.co.uk/sueryder

“Right now, one in four families are struggling without the expert support and end of life care a hospice can provide. Please support Sue Ryder and help Nurse Feathers win this race.”

Alison Sagar, chief marketing officer at PayPal UK, said: “With Turkey Dash, we wanted to show the power of online payments to do good. Last Christmas, more than a million people in the UK made a donation to their favourite cause with PayPal. This year, we want to encourage even more donations.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to inspire our customers and show them the breadth of what PayPal has to offer. We think we’ve got something really special this year thanks to the combined efforts of eight incredible charities, Aardman and Channel 4.”