'Give northern young people a reason to vote Tory,' says young York activist

Young voters in the North need to be given something to vote for if the Conservatives are going to attract them at the ballot box.

That was the message at a Resolution Foundation fringe event held at the Conservative party conference in Manchester today which aimed to snag young voters for the party..

Alfie Thomlinson, from York and Chairman of the Young Blue Northerners group, challenged a panel including Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to give young Northerners something to vote for.

He said: “I think it’s fair to say that there is equal talent across the country but there’s not equal opportunity, especially in the North of England. We need to give young voters in the North something to vote for.”

He added: “The North and young people in the North have been left behind.”

Mr Thomlinson said he had travelled to the conference on a pacer train and joked he had to stop off at the pub to get over the trauma.

But the quip had a serious backdrop, as Mr Thomlinson told The Yorkshire Post after the event.

He said: “I think in the North there’s a lack of investment, it’s all centralised in London, there’s not equal opportunity.”

He said while it could be a struggle to break traditional heartland ties to Labour, he said the tide was beginning to turn and with some attention, the Tories could win young voters in the region.

The 20-year-old said: “It’s hard to take away what would be seen as those traditional values, I think it’s 15 per cent of Conservatives are under 35, but it’s our future and we can be a part of that. We are seeing more young people in places in the North taking an interest in the Conservative Party.

“I think in the working class vote it’s definitely going to the Conservatives, without a doubt. Knocking on doors up and down the council estates, it’s about that aspirational vision and they want a hand up not a hand out.”

Mr Jenrick said it was key not to move away from the traditional Conservative values such as the desire for home ownership.

The 37-year-old who joked he was “the first millennial in the Cabinet”, said: “One of my first steps as Housing Secretary was to look again at shared ownership to really tackle the issue of how you can raise enough money to get a deposit and get onto the ladder. So we are radically reforming that, so that it works better for people to get onto the ladder with a very small stake, potentially just a couple of thousand pounds as a deposit.”

Audience member Tara Sherfield suggested the party could use social media more to engage young people and pointed the International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who is well known for her Instagram posts, as an example.

Ms Sherfield said she had built a following of 36,000 people in just six weeks on her Instagram account, missbrexit,

“I think if any of you follow Liz Truss on Instagram she has done a great job of appealing to younger voters and perhaps we’d be able to do that in the future in the next election to use Instagram.”

She added: “Facebook is great but a lot of young people don’t use Facebook anymore.”

Speaking after the event Party Chairman James Cleverly said he met Mr Thomlinson when campaigning in York.

He said: “Brexit has given us the start of a conversation with a lot of people who haven’t traditionally voted Conservative. What we need to do though is make sure that the conversation we have isn’t just about Brexit, and it’s definitely about employment, opportunities, and good quality education.”