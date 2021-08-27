Government 'must end damaging speculation about HS2 route to Yorkshire', says business chief

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured in February 2020 during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham where the HS2 rail project is under construction. The future of the leg between Birmingham and Leeds is in doubt. Picture: PA

Beckie Hart, CBI Yorkshire & Humber director, has made the call after a string of reports in recent weeks suggesting the Eastern leg of the route between Birmingham and Leeds is to be axed.

The Financial Times reported this week that the scheme - which is currently on hold until the publication of the Government's Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) - "is expected to be curtailed or mothballed" due to rising projected costs.

Hart said: “HS2 is a project that levels up – a cornerstone of government and business ambitions. It’s too important a project to downgrade to HS1.5.

“The HS2 network will connect eight of the nation’s 10 biggest cities, creating jobs, opportunity and prosperity throughout the country. Reductions in road emissions and congestion will benefit the environment, and improved transport links can forge new collaborations between businesses, cities and regions.

“Continued speculation about the future of HS2 – which undermines confidence and investment decisions – is therefore both unwelcome and damaging. Government should put an end to any lingering uncertainty by reaffirming its commitment to delivering HS2, on time and in full, as a foundation stone for an equitable and sustainable future UK economy.”

No Government announcement on HS2 is expected until the publication of the IRP, which is considering how the line could be more effectively integrated with other schemes like Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Work on the eastern leg route has been on hold since February 2020, when the Government launched the IRP.

The plan was originally due to be published by the end of 2020 but is yet to be delivered, with no date for publication. It will not be published until September at the earliest with Parliament currently in summer recess.

A DfT spokesperson said: “The Integrated Rail Plan will soon outline exactly how major rail projects, including HS2 phase 2b and other transformational projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail, will work together to deliver the reliable train services that passengers across the North and Midlands need and deserve.”