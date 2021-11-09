Figures from market intelligence platform Tussell published by The Lawyer magazine showed £727m has been spent on legal battles connected to the HS2 project by the Department for Transport - half its total £1.4bn spend for the period.

HS2's legal costs are almost equivalent to the entire spending of the Legal Aid Agency - £763m - in the same time frame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal costs are included in the wider HS2 budget.

One of the two tunnelling machines at the south portal HS2 align compound, in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire. Picture: PA

Currently, £44.6bn has been earmarked for the first phase of HS2 from London to Birmingham and up to £7.2bn for Phase 2a - which is between the West Midlands and Crewe.

Meanwhile, costs for Phase 2b are currently uncertain as although preparatory work is taking place for the western leg between Crewe and Manchester, progress on the eastern leg between Birmingham and Leeds is currently on hold as a decision on whether it will go ahead is awaited.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said of the legal spending: "HS2 is a significant national project that's key to driving prosperity and levelling up the UK.

“It involves complex legal work - including major procurements, substantial land acquisition and property compensation schemes - and expert oversight is integral to ensure value for the taxpayer.”

The report by The Lawyer said the bulk of the HS2 spending was in 2017 and 2018, with £350m paid out in the latter year. DLA Piper earned £222.8m from HS2-related projects that year, with Eversheds receiving £123.2m.

While most of the work was relating to real estate purchases, there have also been a series of legal disputes connected to the project.

In the last two years, there have been eight High Court cases in which HS2 has been named as a party.

The Lawyer said there is an increase in legal disputes over procurement - with Siemens Mobility pursuing a £500m claim against HS2 over the project’s rolling stock procurement process.

The Lawyer said “this could be the tip of the iceberg so far as litigation is concerned.”

In a written statement to Parliament last month, Rail Minister Andrew Stephenson said: "There have been various legal challenges to the rolling stock process, but we expect the contract award to be in the autumn subject to there being no further challenges. It is not expected that this delay will affect the planned opening of Phase 1 services.”

The article in The Lawyer magazine, which is targeted at legal industry professionals, also stated: “As the Government embarks on a decade of infrastructure investment, there’s a steady pipeline of profitable work to be had.

“Anyone concerned that a Whitehall pitch isn’t worth the effort should take a look at the legal fees generated by DfT since 2017.”

Read more: