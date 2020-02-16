Grant Shapps dismisses idea China could build HS2 - and downplays Dominic Cummings' Whitehall influence

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has played down suggestions the Chinese state railway builder could be brought in to rescue the troubled HS2 project.

The China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) wrote to HS2 Ltd last month offering to complete the project in just five years at a significantly reduced cost.

Grant Shapps. Photo: Getty

However Mr Shapps said there had been no contact between CRCC and the Department for Transport (DfT), despite DfT officials confirming yesterday there had been preliminary discussions but no concrete commitments.

He dismissed the idea that the project - which is not due to be completed until 2040 - could be built in such a short space of time.

"They don't have our planning system, they don't have our legal system, they don't have to respect people's property rights in the same way," he told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show.

"I really want to get this thing built faster if it is possible. But when you look at what is required, the contracts that need to be laid and so on and so forth - it is an enormous project.

"You are not going to build it in five years."

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat, Chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, yesterday said: "Britain needs to think hard about how we partner with countries that don't share our respect for human rights or the rule of law.

"The price of the project may be lower but the cost to our sovereignty could be higher than we ever imagined.

"There's no point in taking back control from Brussels only to hand it over to Beijing."

Mr Tugendhat earlier told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme that the UK is "in dire need of a proper China strategy", adding: "We are being offered, at extraordinarily generous terms it appears, everything to connect our telephone networks, to connect our cities and to connect our power networks.

"What is it that we want out of China? Have we decided to take back control from Brussels just to hand it over to Beijing? The idea that we should allow others to act like we did in places like India and Nigeria for the best part of 200 years here in the UK would be extremely questionable."

Mr Tugendhat, who was an outspoken critic of the Government's decision to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei a role in building the UK's 5G network, questioned CRCC's claim it could build the entire line in just five years.

"The reason why Chinese projects in China are very often so quick is because they don't worry about such minor matters as planning consent or workers' rights," he said.

"It seems extremely unlikely that without really short-cutting any number of labour conditions that it would be possible."

The Government last week gave the green light for HS2 - which will link up London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds - to go ahead, despite running tens of billions of pounds over budget.

Mr Shapps also played down Boris Johnson’s controversial aide Dominic Cummings' influence, giving the HS2 decision as an example, as Mr Cummings was known to oppose the scheme.

Mr Shapps denied Mr Cummings was now "all powerful" in Whitehall.

"It is not the case that things necessarily go Dominic Cummings' way or anyone else's," he said.

"Take HS2, a big decision that Dominic had views about, I had views about.

"We discussed it, we discussed our various views, and we came to a conclusion. The idea that just because Dominic thinks something, that's what happens is clearly not the case."

Mr Shapps said that he was also anxious to use the HS2 programme to develop British construction skills and capabilities.

"I want to train up an entire new generation of youngsters with the skills that are required. We want some of that home-grown," he said.

"I want British-built trains. I want the logistics, the organisation, the skills, to last for generations, not just to build this thing."