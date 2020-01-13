Growing number of Londoners moving out of capital coming to Yorkshire

A growing proportion of Londoners moving out of the capital to buy a home are heading north, analysis suggests.

Hamptons International, which carried out the research, said stretched housing affordability in southern England has resulted in more London leavers moving to the Midlands and the North of England.

It estimates that in 2019, one in seven (13 per cent) of those moving out of London to elsewhere in Britain bought homes in the North of England, including the North West, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons International, said: “Historically, most homeowners leaving London did so for life-stage reasons and to take advantage of being able to buy a larger home, but for others, leaving London is the only way of getting onto the housing ladder.

“As a result, the average age of someone leaving the capital to purchase a home has fallen to the lowest level on record - just 39 years old.

“For many first-time buyers it also means moving further afield to areas such as the Midlands and North where they can get more for their money.”

This proportion of London movers heading north is up from eight per cent in 2016 and just one per cent in 2009.

Just under seven in 10 (69 per cent) London movers are estimated to have moved to elsewhere in southern England in 2019 - including locations in the South East, East Anglia and the South West.

This is down from 77 per cent in 2016 and more than nine in 10 (92 per cent) in 2009.

The report estimates that one in six (15 per cent) London movers headed for the Midlands in 2019, up from 12 per cent in 2016 and one in 20 (five per cent) in 2009.