Harrogate Bus Company names bus on popular 36 route after England football manager Gareth Southgate

The Harrogate Bus Company has named one of its 36 buses after him as a tribute to his achievement in leading the national side to the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

The bus firm is also planning to offer the England boss the freedom of Harrogate with a year’s unlimited travel across its network of routes spanning the district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, all journeys on any bus run by The Harrogate Bus Company after 3pm on Sunday will cost just one pound – including longer distance services to Ripon, Wetherby and Leeds as well as local routes in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s CEO Alex Hornby (left) with Welcome to Yorkshire’s CEO James Mason and the 36 bus freshly named in honour of local resident and England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Harrogate Bus Company CEO Alex Hornby said: “We always like to celebrate one of our own, and they don’t come much bigger than Gareth Southgate’s amazing achievement in leading England to our first major tournament final since 1966.

“As well as naming one of our 36 buses after Gareth, we plan to offer him the freedom of our bus network for a year – no matter what the outcome of Sunday’s final is – as he’s done so much to lift everyone’s spirits after all the challenges of the last 14 months.

“We also wanted to do something special for the England supporters who’ve cheered their team on through one nerve-wracking match after another in Euro 2020, so any journey on our buses, any time after 3pm on Sunday afternoon will be just one pound.

“Everyone here will be cheering England on this Sunday – football’s coming home by bus to Harrogate, home of Gareth Southgate!”

The bus named Gareth Southgate in honour of the England manager will be in service this weekend on the frequent 36 route linking Harrogate with Ripon and Leeds.

Full details of all services run by The Harrogate Bus Company are available online at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate and via the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.