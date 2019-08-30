Harrogate MP backs Boris Johnson on suspension of Parliament

Harrogate's MP has given his full support to the suspension of Parliament in order, he says, to help break the "impasse" on Brexit.

As the controversy over Prime Minister Boris Johnson decision to delay re-opening Parliament until the Queen’s Speech on October 14, continues to grow, Andrew Jones said MPs could not have it both ways.



Mr Jones said: "Parliament has debated the deal, the only deal the EU says is possible, repeatedly. Parliament has rejected it three times.

"We are at an impasse. Until that impasse is broken there is nothing new to debate. There hasn’t been for a while.

"Some MPs want a no confidence motion to topple the government. If carried, we would face Brexit with no parliament for weeks as we fight a general election campaign.

"They can’t have it both ways."

With legal moves to halt the suspension still in the offing and the movement to prevent Boris Johnson's decision serving to unite both Opposition politicians and a number of leading Tory figures in shared outrage, Mr Jones said the Government should be given the chance to negotiate with the EU on Brexit.



He said: "Big issues should be debated in Parliament. We have, however, had days, weeks and months of Brexit debate. No one disputes that.

"The government wants to break that impasse. It is seeking a deal at the EU Council of 17 and 18 October.

"That deal can then be put to a vote in parliament in time to leave the EU on 31 October with a deal.

"We cannot debate the outcome of the EU Council before it happens."



The MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough was the junior minister for railways under the previous Prime Minister Theresa May.

Despite losing his job as a result of Johnson's victory in July in the Tory leadership election, Mr Jones said proroguing Parliament was a perfectly valid step.



Having supported May's 'soft' Brexit deal consistently, he also complained it was a "bit rich" of other MPs who were against a 'no deal' Brexit but who had failed to support a compromise when one was there to be had.



Mr Jones said: "Members of Parliament do not vote on proroguing Parliament. Prorogation is solely the Prime Minister’s decision.

"Parliament will not be sitting, when it would have been, for about six days. Prorogation causes so few missed days because parliament does not sit during the main Party conferences.

"Prorogation before a Queen’s Speech is routine. After the longest parliamentary session for nearly 400 years a Queen’s Speech is well overdue.

"This prorogation has no impact on Brexit as there will be nothing new to debate before 14 October.



"It is a bit rich for MPs opposing a no deal Brexit to complain that we are near the deadline without a deal in place.

"The default position is that the UK will leave the EU on the 31 October.

"Voting against the previous deal, whilst echoing the EU’s claim that it is the only deal we will get, just made a no deal Brexit more likely.

"I voted for the deal, but for those who did not, what on earth did they expect to happen?



