Harrogate's Draft Local Plan voted through but challenges continue

While the blueprint for Harrogate's future housing and employment needs was green-lit last night campaigners and councillors pledged to continue the fight.

Securing a majority of 37 Harrogate Borough Councillors at Harrogate's Royal Hall the district's draft Local Plan will now go before the Secretary of State for the next round of examination, but contentious sites across the district continued to spark debate late into the evening.

Cabinet Member for Planning, Coun Rebecca Burnett, addressed the council and an audience of around 100 residents saying that while concerns for more than 16,000 homes would continue to examined the legacy of the district could soon be determined.

Coun Burnett said: "Too often when we talk of planning, and the Local Plan in particular, we focus on data and numbers while at heart its evidence is fundamentally about people. It is not about now but where we want the district to be in 20 years time, a vision where people can afford to live and work locally if they choose.

She added: "The lack of housing they can afford means young people, your children and your grandchildren, are at an immediate disadvantage. Without this plan they will continue to be forced to move away from communities they grew up in, if they have been away study they will not be able to return, no choice to share or live with parents because home of their own is to expensive.

"This is already happening and without plan it might never change, i do not wish the legacy of the administration to be the condemnation of young people."

Campaigners from across the district gathered outside prior to the meeting for a candle-lit vigil. Others stood with placards in hand, among them were members of Keep Green Hammerton Green, Hands Off Hampsthwaite and The West Harrogate Forum.

Questions were put forward by representatives of these groups over the plan, including the proposal for housing in the Green Hammerton and Cattal area. Christopher Chelton, Chairman of the Keep Green Hammerton Green raised questions over the potential for infrastructure to be introduced for up to 3,000 houses.

Mr Chelton said: "I ask the council to explain in detail why it believes these these to be sound reasons to promote any new town in the vicinity of Green Hammerton.

"Looking at Rail Travel you can see your aspiration to see two trains per hour on this line cannot be achieved by the signalling and other minor changes possible within the limited budget being offered to Network Rail."

While a majority voted for the plans much of the evening included comments by councillors that they remained concerned over sites and aspects of the plan.

Although some would challenge sites and parts of the plan it was made clear that news of potential government intervention remained fresh in their minds.

Coun Jim Cark, Chair of Harrogate Borough Council's District Development Committee said: "This is a strange situation, if we did not push to move on to consultation then I am afraid this would be taken out of our hands, and the future of our planning decisions would be decided by a bureaucrat outside of Harrogate."

Over the course of the evening amendments were put forward for the plan, although none secured outright support a motion to challenge proposals for gypsy and traveller sites in the plan did have some success.

Two existing temporary and one unauthorised sites on green belt land in Knaresborough have been put forward in the plan to meet the requirement for pitches in the district. However Coun Pat Marsh and David Goode's amendment questioned if the special circumstances needed to remove land from the green belt was evidenced, questioning if travellers on these sites still fell under that category if they are settled permanently.

Coun Marsh said: "Sites like Cass Lane have already been lived on permanently for 10 years. I am determined to ensure fairness in the planning system for all people. I am asking for your support for this amendment so that we don't make something that was illegal legal."

Leader of the Council, Coun Richard Cooper, said that while many in the council were sympathetic a removal of these sites would have left the plan unsound, with no allocation for traveller sites.Instead they would attach a copy of the amendment alongside the Draft Local Plan to be considered by the Secretary of State.

Although securing the support needed for the plan to pass there was opposition from six independent members of the council. Among them were John Fox,Val Rogers and Bob O'Neil.

Coun Rogers said: "I am not against providing housing for people, but they are not being put in the right place. The infrastructure is not there, I do not think that a lot of the sites in my ward and across the district meeting this criteria."