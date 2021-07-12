Health Secretary Sajid Javid pictured at the NHS service of commemoration and thanks at St Paul's Cathedral in London, July 5 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sajid Javid told MPs that “coronavirus is not going away” as he confirmed that the country will move to Step 4 of the roadmap out of lockdown on July 19, ending the face mask mandate and lifting social distancing restrictions.

While the Government is striking a cautious tone when it comes to the reopening as the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, Mr Javid said the approach was “about balancing the harms that are caused by Covid with the undeniable harms that restrictions bring”.

He said in the Commons: “To those who say ‘why take this step now’ I say ‘if not now, when?’

“There will never be a perfect time to take this step because we simply cannot eradicate this virus.”

Legal restrictions on everyday life such as social distancing measures and the call to work from home will be replaced with guidance, telling people how they should continue to reduce the spread of the virus.

Previously, announcements had set out that rules on face masks would come to an end with the move to Step 4, however Mr Javid confirmed that the public would still be advised to wear a covering in “crowded indoor settings” such as public transport.

Large events will be allowed to go ahead but they will be encouraged to use certification, with customers proving they are vaccinated or have tested negative using an NHS app, and the return to the office should happen “gradually” if people are still working from home, Mr Javid said.

He told the Commons: “This is not the end of the road, it’s the start of a new phase of continued caution while we live with this virus and we manage the risks, ” and added: “As we make these changes, it’s so important that people act with caution and with personal responsibility.”