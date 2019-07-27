High speed rail needed for all of the North, Boris Johnson told after Leeds to Manchester pledge

Boris Johnson was today urged to commit to funding a high speed rail network across the entire North of England after using his first major policy speech as Prime Minister to throw his support behind a new route between Leeds and Manchester.

Speaking in Manchester today, Mr Johnson promised to pay for the trans-Pennine leg of the proposed £39bn Northern Powerhouse Rail project connecting the great cities of the North.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Claiming he wanted to do for the project "what we did with Crossrail in London", the new Prime Minister said he had "tasked officials to accelerate their work on these plans so that we are ready to do a deal in the autumn".

Proposals for Northern Powerhouse Rail, connecting Liverpool and Hull with Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds, were submitted to government earlier this year and were being reviewed by Department for Transport and Treasury bosses.

Read more: Boris Johnson to 'turbo-charge' the North with major boost for Leeds-Manchester rail link

Read more: Yorkshire and the Humber Brexit MEP Lucy Harris: Nigel Farage has the common touch and must be part of talks with Brussels



But Number 10 has promised to publish detailed plans for the Manchester to Leeds leg this autumn after a review of the controversial HS2 scheme connecting London to Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham.

Northern leaders are expected to be watching closely to see whether the Manchester-Leeds leg of Northern Powerhouse Rail comes at the expense of the later stage of HS2, which would connect Leeds to the capital by 2033.

Judith Blake, Labour leader of Leeds City Council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport lead, said: “Northern Powerhouse Rail is key to our vision for a modern, reliable transport network that delivers faster journey times, additional capacity and greater reliability and I hope the Government will now work with us to accelerate delivery of this project.

“By integrating Northern Powerhouse Rail, HS2 and an upgraded trans-Pennine line at a transformed Leeds Station we can maximise the positive impact of these investments for the benefit of all our communities.”

Read more: London-style "pay-as-you-go" travel plan across North at risk of failure



Reacting on Twitter, Mark Lynam, the Director of Transport, Infrastructure & Housing at the Sheffield City Region, wrote: "Positive investment in northern transport, but it would be myopic to focus solely on the Leeds-Manchester link. Northern Powerhouse Rail project is a network."

He added that the Power Up The North campaign launched by The Yorkshire Post and other northern titles "only works if a network putting ten million people within an hour of each other is fully built."

Henri Murison, Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership representing civic and business leaders, said: ”This is a seminal moment for the North – the entire Northern Powerhouse concept is all about connecting the cities and towns of the North to boost productivity.

"Northern Powerhouse Partnership has been making a strong case for rebalancing our economy and it is heartening to see the first major policy announcement by the new Prime Minister is to benefit the North – matching the commitment of businesses already investing here.

“As well as faster journey times, enhanced capacity and greater frequency, the whole Northern Powerhouse Rail as a network will provide opportunities for our young people to secure the skilled jobs we need to drive productivity and link up the great cities of the North to stimulate economic growth.

"A key part of one of the new lines we need is from Manchester to Bradford through to Leeds, which will benefit those in Liverpool and to Manchester Airport when those sections are also built as well as upgrades so trains can travel on from Leeds to Darlington and Newcastle, as well as wider improvements to for instance get to Sheffield by different routes.”

Conservative Leeds city councillor Matthew Robinson wrote on Twitter: "This is great news for the North. Learn the lessons from HS2 = remain in budget & deal with the route/line. Both are major criticisms of HS2."

Andy McDonald MP, Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, said: “This project has been announced time and time again by the Conservatives.

“With Boris Johnson’s staggering failure to build a bridge across the Thames and an estuary airport I’m not confident he’ll be able to deliver better train services between Leeds and Manchester.

“What we really need is Labour’s Crossrail for the North, from Liverpool to Hull and up to the North East to unleash the economic potential of the region.

“Just upgrading the rail between Leeds and Manchester - the same distance as the Central line on the London Underground - won’t achieve that.

“And I want that to start now, with improvements that can happen in the short term, not just big engineering schemes that will take years.”

Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leader of Bradford Council, said: “I am pleased that Northern Powerhouse Rail has been identified as a priority by the new Prime Minister and we now need to see the detail of how the commitments made today will be taken forward.

“A new line through Bradford city centre is the best solution for our city, our region and the North of England and we are ready to work with the Government to deliver it as quickly as possible.”