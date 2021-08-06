Historic Yorkshire building could be turned into home featuring swimming pool, botanical garden and cinema

How Tapton Cliffe could look after the renovation

Tapton Cliffe and Lodge, on the corner of Fulwood Road and Shore Lane, was constructed around 1864 by John Yeomans Cowlishaw as his home.

Developers were originally going to convert the house and grounds to provide nine cottages and apartments but have come back to planners with a revised scheme for just one single family home.

Plans show a pool and sauna, a bbq kitchen along with a regular kitchen, and a cinema. Along with the extensive landscaped grounds outside there would also be an indoor atrium, orangery and botanical garden.

The new home features a swimming pool and sauna

There would be up to seven bedrooms, each one en suite and some with their own dressing rooms, plus a games room and a play deck.

Tapton Cliffe was a private residence until 1920 when the University of Sheffield purchased the building as a hall for female students.

It became a hotel in 1934 then in 1948 the property became the Royal Infirmary Sisters’ Home until 1963.

It remained in the ownership of United Sheffield Hospitals and NHS until 1985 when Tapton Cliffe became a private nursing home turning to Tapton Cliffe Clinic in 1990.

Since 1995 the building has been occupied by Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Blind Veterans UK.

Blenheim Architecture say in an application that the development respects the original house and gardens.

“Tapton Cliffe is a significant example of Victorian architecture in the Endcliffe conservation area," the application says.

“The existing house is in relatively good condition and lends itself to refurbishment and adaptation back to a significant family home in well established private grounds.

“By restoring the extensive grounds we help maintain views of the original building. The main areas of demolition relate to the unsightly later additions of a rear conservatory and front entrance area as well as various outbuildings.