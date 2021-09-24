Historic Yorkshire pub demolished without permission 'should be rebuilt brick by brick', campaigners say

The Royal Oak was demolished without planning permission (pic: Candy Wilson)

The Royal Oak in Mosborough was razed to the ground in May despite the owner, which claimed a chemical spillage meant it was beyond salvage, failing to secure the go-ahead in advance.

Bar 24 Ltd has now submitted a retrospective planning application to demolish the building and replace it with a small shopping precinct.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The demolition sparked anger among many residents and Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, says the application must be treated as if the building were still standing.

The Royal Oak pub in Mosborough, Sheffield, is demolished (pic: Candy Wilson)

Sheffield and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) has now submitted its response to the application.

Dave Pickersgill, the group’s pub heritage officer, said the building dated from 1843 and had been used as a pub since 1870.

He claimed it should have been possible to clear the toxic waste without knocking down the building and insisted there was a ‘lack of justification for the demolition’.

“This Carlton Tavern in London closed in April 2015: then two days before Historic England was due to recommend the pub be granted Grade II-listed status, the owners demolished the building, without planning permission,” he said.

“They expected a £5,000 fine. However, Westminster Council had a different opinion. They ordered the owners: CTLX, to rebuild the Carlton brick by brick. Earlier this year, having been totally rebuilt, it re-opened.

“Sheffield and District CAMRA believe that Sheffield City Council should take a similar approach to that adopted by Westminster.”

Bar 24 Ltd’s planning application states that the loss of the Royal Oak is ‘not considered detrimental to the local community’ as there are a number of other pubs in the area.

It argues that the new shops will ‘enhance the existing retail offer in the vicinity’.

But it would appear that many people disagree, with the 44 comments received so far by Sheffield Council including 40 objections and just one submission of support.

People have until September 30 to comment on the planning application.