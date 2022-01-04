Houses won't be built on 'irreplaceable' field after Planning Inspector sides with local council

Councillors in Rotherham rejected plans for 116 homes at the Pitches at Stag in Broom last year, on the grounds of loss of green space and the lack of a playing pitch strategy.

The 3.8 hectare site was used for bowls, football, tennis, cricket and hockey, but planning documents state that some amenities “have not been used for over 25 years”.

Council bosses said that the site is an “an irreplaceable amenity”, and that “its loss cannot be compensated for.”

Newett Homes appealed the decision, and argued that the site has “no meaningful public recreational or other amenity value,” and that the development would create ” improved sports and recreation facilities in the area.”

Newett agreed to a number of S106 contributions, to mitigate the loss of green space including £236,604 for education, £851,000 towards football facilities, £40,000 for bowls provision, 29 affordable homes, and £58,000 towards sustainable transport.

However, the government’s planning inspector upheld the council’s decision to refuse planning permission for the development, following an appeal hearing in November.

In their report, the inspector said: “Whilst there are a number of benefits, some of which attract significant weight, all are outweighed by the weight given to the significant harm identified which would result from the loss of designated and protected Green Space and the sporting and recreational amenity at the appeal site.

“I have determined that the amenity benefit or value resulting from the existing site is irreplaceable to the local community.