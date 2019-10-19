How did Yorkshire MPs vote on delaying a decision on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?

Boris Johnson's wishes for a clear answer from Parliament on whether or not they would pass his Brexit deal were scuppered today, as MPs voted to delay giving their views.
The Letwin Amendment, proposed by Sir Oliver Letwin, was approved by MPs by 322 to 306 - meaning MPs will now have to wait until the legislation surrounding Brexit is passed until they approve Mr Johnson's deal.
The amendment was described as an "insurance policy" to make sure the UK cannot crash out without a deal on October 31, as it means the Prime Minister will have to write to the EU to request another extension.
Yorkshire Labour MPs Kevin Barron and Caroline Flint defied their party whip to vote against the amendment, while Sarah Champion and Melanie Onn abstained.
All were tipped as voting for Mr Johnson's deal, if it had got that far.
Other Yorkshire votes were:
Aye
Hilary Benn
Clive Betts
Paul Blomfield
Tracy Brabin
Richard Burgon
Yvette Cooper
Mary Creagh
Judith Cummins
Nic Dakin
Gill Furniss
John Grogan
Louise Haigh
Fabian Hamilton
Emma Hardy
John Healey
Imran Hussain
Dan Jarvis
Diana Johnson
Holly Lynch
Rachael Maskell
Edward Miliband
Jared O'Mara
Stephanie Peacock
Rachel Reeves
Naz Shah
Barry Sheerman
Paula Sherriff
Angela Smith
Alex Sobel
Jon Trickett
Karl Turner
Thelma Walker
No
Nigel Adams
Kevin Barron
Philip Davies
David Davis
Caroline Flint
Robert Goodwill
Kevin Hollinrake
Andrea Jenkyns
Andrew Jones
Greg Knight
Andrew Percy
Alec Shelbrooke
Julian Smith
Graham Stuart
Julian Sturdy
Rishi Sunak
Martin Vickers
Craig Whittaker
Abstained
Sarah Champion
Melanie Onn
Rosie Winterton
Stuart Andrew was a teller for the Noes.