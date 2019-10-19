How did Yorkshire MPs vote on delaying a decision on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?

Boris Johnson's wishes for a clear answer from Parliament on whether or not they would pass his Brexit deal were scuppered today, as MPs voted to delay giving their views.

The Letwin Amendment, proposed by Sir Oliver Letwin, was approved by MPs by 322 to 306 - meaning MPs will now have to wait until the legislation surrounding Brexit is passed until they approve Mr Johnson's deal.

The amendment was described as an "insurance policy" to make sure the UK cannot crash out without a deal on October 31, as it means the Prime Minister will have to write to the EU to request another extension.

Yorkshire Labour MPs Kevin Barron and Caroline Flint defied their party whip to vote against the amendment, while Sarah Champion and Melanie Onn abstained.

All were tipped as voting for Mr Johnson's deal, if it had got that far.

Other Yorkshire votes were:

Aye

Hilary Benn

Clive Betts

Paul Blomfield

Tracy Brabin

Richard Burgon

Yvette Cooper

Mary Creagh

Judith Cummins

Nic Dakin

Gill Furniss

John Grogan

Louise Haigh

Fabian Hamilton

Emma Hardy

John Healey

Imran Hussain

Dan Jarvis

Diana Johnson

Holly Lynch

Rachael Maskell

Edward Miliband

Jared O'Mara

Stephanie Peacock

Rachel Reeves

Naz Shah

Barry Sheerman

Paula Sherriff

Angela Smith

Alex Sobel

Jon Trickett

Karl Turner

Thelma Walker

No

Nigel Adams

Kevin Barron

Philip Davies

David Davis

Caroline Flint

Robert Goodwill

Kevin Hollinrake

Andrea Jenkyns

Andrew Jones

Greg Knight

Andrew Percy

Alec Shelbrooke

Julian Smith

Graham Stuart

Julian Sturdy

Rishi Sunak

Martin Vickers

Craig Whittaker

Abstained

Sarah Champion

Melanie Onn

Rosie Winterton

Stuart Andrew was a teller for the Noes.