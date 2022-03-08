Mr Zelensky will address Parliamentarians from 5pm.

“Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House,” Sir Lindsay said.

Formal parliamentary business will be suspended while MPs watch Mr Zelensky on screens installed overnight above either side of the Commons chamber.

More than 500 headsets will be made available to enable MPs to hear a simultaneous translation in English, but there will be no questions at the end of the address.

The Yorkshire Post will be streaming his address online live from this webpage and also via this link.

He is expected to use his speech – delivered by video link from Kyiv – to issue a renewed appeal for Western support, including a Nato no-fly zone.

Britain and other allies have ruled that out, warning that it could bring Nato and Russian jets into direct conflict, potentially sparking a wider European war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is to address MPs this afternoon. He is pictured in February at a press conference before the start of the Russian invasion following crisis talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that however the conflict in Ukraine played out, it was clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “spent force”.

He said Mr Putin would not break the people of Ukraine and that he potentially faced decades of occupation which would be impossible to sustain.

“Whatever we think about President Putin, he is done. He is a spent force in the world. No-one will be taking his phone calls in the long term,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“He has exhausted his army, he is responsible for thousands of Russian soldiers being killed, responsible for innocent people being killed, civilians being killed in Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the start of Feburary

“He is reducing his economy to zero, because the international community has decided that is absolutely unacceptable, what he’s done.