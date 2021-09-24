The development will take around 20 years to complete

Bradford Council has approved plans to redevelop vacant swathes of the site, and as well as the work on site almost £2 million will be spent to improve local transport and highways networks.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee this week, where members were told that the business side of the plans would create around 2,000 jobs.

The plans, by Keyland Developments, are for 180 acres of unused land on the site, and were first submitted over two years ago.

The committee was told that wranglings over an access road – part of which would lie in a flood plain of the River Aire, was behind the lengthy delay in the application coming to the committee.

The full application was to develop redundant primary tanks and build 150 homes and a “community hub” on their place, new roads, an are of public open space and 100,000m2 of employment development on the site of former filter beds.

A new heritage trail, numerous public footpaths and new wooded areas would also be created.

The committee was told that the employment development would be carried out in waves, and would take 20 years to complete.

Homes would be built to “sustainable” and environmentally friendly standards

There had been numerous objections to the plans, with residents and local politicians, including Shipley MP Philip Davies, raising concerns.

Objections ranged from concern over the extra traffic the site would bring to Esholt, a lack of facilities for the new residents and questions over building such a large development in the Green Belt.

West Yorkshire Police had also objected, saying the design of the housing estate was not ideal for preventing crime, and that the number of footpaths on the site left it vulnerable to crime and anti social behaviour.

Officers told the committee that the access road to the employment side of the development, which passes under an aquaduct, would be built on a raised bank to overcome concerns about the flood plain.

Due to the relatively isolated nature of the site, the developer would provide £1.7m to improve transport links. A “Public/Alternative Transport delivery group” would be set up to decide how this money would be spent – but it was likely it would include new bus routes, electric bicycles and car sharing schemes.

The applicants said this cash would improve travel for all residents of Esholt – not just those living on the development.

Money would also be spent to improve public footpaths and £50,000 would be granted to Leeds Council to improve the A658/B6152 junction.

An existing permit scheme that only allows certain vehicles to pass through the Yorkshire Water site will be altered, with residents of Esholt and the new homes being given priority.

Currently permit holders come from as far as Ilkley or Silsden. This would help prevent “rat running” through the site – members were told.

Councillor Debbie Davies (Cons, Baildon) spoke against the scheme. She said: “I can see positives and negatives in this scheme.” She pointed out that approving the plans would go against a number of Council documents and plans – including the draft Local Plan, currently being worked on, which dismissed the site as being suitable for housing.

She added: “It makes a mockery of the whole process if you allow 150 homes on land rejected as a housing site.”

Esholt resident Ruth Thompson questioned the developer’s claims that the development did not rely on car travel. She said: “The cycle lanes and pathways are unlikely to reduce car ownership in such an isolated location.”

Luke Axe from Keyland Development said: “We know developments can be divisive and emotive subjects, whether it is a single storey extension or something on this scale.

“There aren’t many schemes like this, not just regionally or nationally, but internationally. It will deliver new standards of housing.

“It will put Bradford on the map for really positive reasons.”

Councillor Matt Edwards (Green, Tong) said he would vote against the scheme. He said: “Many people would like a development like this in their ward. I’m voting against because of the claim it is in a sustainable location. It’s all well and good saying people will cycle, but because of it’s location I’d say this is still a car centric development.”

However, Coun Edwards was the only member of the committee to vote against the plans, and the application was approved six votes to one.

With the site being on Green Belt, the application will need to go before the Secretary of State before permission is fully granted.

After the decision Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This is a really exciting development and just goes to show how unused land can be transformed into a thriving community with much-needed sustainable housing and a hub for new green business activity.”

Liz Barber, CEO of Yorkshire Water said: “As Yorkshire’s second largest landowner we are committed to ensuring the land works in the best interest of people in the region. We have worked closely with Bradford City Council to develop our plans for the site and planning permission is a significant step forward in delivering that aim for the land around our Esholt site.

“This is a landmark development and one that will form a large part of plans for sustainable growth in Bradford and the economy in the area. We look forward to working closely with Bradford City Council and the West Yorkshire combined authority under Tracy Brabin to deliver a project that will benefit our community locally and the wider region.