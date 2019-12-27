Hull MP says being made a Dame is a 'nice way to end a tough year'

Her “relentless” campaigning has been credited as the “catalyst that secured a UK-wide inquiry” into the contaminated blood scandal.

Now Diana Johnson has been made a Dame for charitable and political service during more than 14 years in the House of Commons.

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Labour North Hull MP, who just three months ago faced a reselection battle against a Momentum-backed candidate.

She won by 292 votes to 101 and went on to hold her seat in the General Election, albeit with a heavily reduced majority of 7,000.

The city’s first female MP, succeeding veteran MP Kevin McNamara at the 2005 General Election, Ms Johnson is co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Haemophilia and

Contaminated Blood.

A public inquiry is now underway into what has been dubbed the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history. More than 2,400 people are believed to have died from bleeding disorders alone.

The 53-year-old MP, who was Backbencher of the Year in 2018, said: “Receiving national recognition in this way is a nice way to end a tough year.

“I dedicate this honour to all those affected by the NHS infected blood scandal and all those with whom I have worked on this and other campaigns.

“The contaminated blood campaign is far from over and this award encourages me to redouble my efforts as an MP to seek justice and compensation for all those involved.”

The inquiry, which has been reviewing material from almost 600 different organisations continues next year, with a week of expert hearings at the end of February,

