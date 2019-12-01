Hundreds queue to watch Jeremy Corbyn speak in Leeds as he urges people not to let Brexit 'divide us'

A Leave voter in Leeds has 'exactly the same problems' as a Remain voter in north London, said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as he urged people not to let Brexit 'divide us.'

He was speaking at a packed rally in Leeds city centre, where hundreds of people gathered to hear him speak on Saturday night.

Jeremy Corbyn giving a speech at Leeds Beckett SU.

Huge queues snaked around the Leeds Beckett student union - a venue usually reserved for music gigs - to gain entrance to the rally, which kicked off at 8pm.

Mr Corbyn took to the stage at 9pm, following speeches from Labour candidate for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough Jane Aitchison, Labour candidate for Morley and Outwood Deanne Ferguson and Labour candidate for Leeds East Richard Burgon.

The rally also heard speeches from two NHS staff, Shadow Secretary of State for Health Jon Ashworth and Shadow Secretary of State for Education Angela Rayner.

Arriving on stage to chants of "oh Jeremy Corbyn", the Labour leader discussed issues set out in the Labour manifesto.

He said a Labour government would make a final decision on Brexit within six months of the election and urged listeners not to let referendum divisions 'divide us'.

Mr Corbyn said: "I recognise all the divisions that happened in 2016 in the referendum, I understand all that, but I also understand that if you're living in Leeds in a private rented flat and you're on Universal Credit and a zero hours contract job, you have a difficult life and you may well of voted leave.

"If you're living in north London in exactly the same conditions and you voted remain, you've got exactly the same problems. Don't divide us."

He added: "We will negotiate - to respect the result of the referendum - a leave deal with the EU that protects that protects trade under the Good Friday agreement and put that alongside Remain and the final decision will be made within six months of the election so we can come together and get on with the real job of ending austerity."

He went on to discuss Labour policies on transport, climate and the NHS.

Mr Corbyn insisted that railways go into public ownership and also told crowds that a Labour government would allow local authorities to run "meaningful" bus services.

He also pledged to buy patents to medicines when the public have made a contribution to the research, set up a generic medicines manufacturing facility and head up a "green industrial revolution."

Mr Corbyn continued his speeches in Yorkshire by giving a talk at York College on Sunday.