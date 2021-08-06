Pete Redfern, CEO of housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey. Pic: PA

Several residents on Taylor Wimpey’s 178-home three, four and five-bedroom Stokesley Grange estate said after buying the properties in 1999 they were shocked to discover water leaking through chimneys when it rained due to inadequate waterproofing.

The residents said their shock turned to disbelief after presenting their two-year warranties on the properties to the developer and having their appeals for remedial work rejected. Instead they were referred to the National House Building Council (NHBC) resolution process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents say the NHBC system eventually saw them offered a fraction of the amount of the chimney work cost and told to organise their own contractors to carry out the work, which had proved impossible due to the pandemic.

One resident, whose name is withheld, said: “It is a disgrace and the system needs to change. I am spending another night awake with more water coming through the ceiling and I have just been abandoned by the developer.

“I am left in a massively disadvantageous position with water coming in constantly when it rains and nobody is taking action to resolve this and do the overall work.”

North Yorkshire County councillor for Stokesley Bryn Griffiths said it appeared that Taylor Wimpey were “fobbing off fundamental snagging complaints” by referring residents to the NHBC warranty claims process.

He said: “This appears to be abuse by Taylor Wimpey of the warranty system and puts the onus on residents to argue their case and claim with the NHBC. It means that residents are responsible for employing their own contractors to fix Taylor Wimpey’s serious building faults. This cannot be right.”

When asked to respond to the Stokesley Grange residents complaints Taylor Wimpey claimed it was making efforts to correct any building errors, but did not address complaints that it had dismissed residents’ pleas to fix the leaks.